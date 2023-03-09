Deadly red tide returns to Florida; Know what is it and how can you keep yourself safe

If you are living off Florida’s coasts, you must avoid chilling out at the beaches in the coming days. Red tide is the reason why people in Florida should remain extra cautious to keep themselves from falling sick. But what’s red tide? Well, it is caused by a deadly and toxic algae species called Karenia brevis. When these organisms multiply in large numbers, they can form blooms, causing the water to turn reddish-brown. The algae produce brevetoxins in abundance, which is deadly for aquatic life and can also make humans sick.

How can humans keep clear of deadly algae?

As stated above, brevetoxins are deadly for marine animals. Red tide was responsible for killing 2000 tonnes of marine life between 2017 and 2018. It must be noted that brevetoxins have also become airborne, making it easier to reach humans even if they avoid physical contact with the red tide.

People should avoid eating seafood, especially shellfish in the coming days. Neurotoxic Shellfish Poisoning, which can cause gastrointestinal issues, tingling in the mouth, the reversal of hot and cold sensations, and other symptoms, can also be contracted by consuming shellfish contaminated with brevetoxins.

According to Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, swimming in or near red tide waters can cause skin irritation, rashes, burning, and irritated eyes. Beaches containing harmful algae should be avoided by those who have asthma or lung conditions.

Dead fishes appear on Florida’s shores

Red tide is deadly for marine life. Every year, it causes thousands of fish and marine animals to die. Many counties in Southwest Florida have recently been found to have higher-than-normal concentrations of the deadly bacterium that turns the waters red, according to state officials. The algae were first discovered in February this year.

Since it came back, graphic images of dead fish washing up on Florida beaches have been widely available, and federal authorities are alerting the public to the danger of respiratory discomfort from polluted air.

How to know if you are affected by red tide?

A toxin called brevetoxin that is produced by red tides can make people sick if they breathe it in through sea spray or get drenched with contaminated water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the condition can cause a variety of symptoms, including:

Sneeze and coughing Breathing difficulty Throat, skin, and eye irritation Asthma flare-ups

How long will red tide last in Florida?

Red tides occur frequently in nature. Since the 1800s, they have been spotted in the Gulf of Mexico. As Florida experiences cold fronts in the fall and winter, they can accumulate close to the coast and grow well offshore in the Gulf. Although red tide typically disappears by spring, the infection has persisted for some years.