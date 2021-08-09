Deadly Anthrax Pneumonia case in China, patient under treatment: Report 

The patient was transported to Beijing four days ago after showing symptoms, and the person was later quarantined and put under treatment.

On Monday, Beijing reported an anthrax pneumonia patient from Chengde, Hebei Province, who had previous contact with cattle and sheep, as well as goods derived from such animals.

Cattle and sheep are both susceptible to anthrax.

Infection occurs when humans come into contact with ill animals or contaminated items.

According to the Beijing CDC, skin contact is the most frequent method of infection, accounting for 95% of reported cases and leading to blisters and skin necrosis.

Anthrax pneumonia is the most severe infection, which occurs when a patient inhales dust containing bacillus anthracis and becomes sick.

People who ingest infected food, generally meat, can get intestinal anthrax, which causes nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Anthrax can be passed from person to person, but it is not as contagious as the flu or COVID-19.

