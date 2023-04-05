Data lab | San Francisco tops among 183 US cities as America's healthiest city

The cost of healthcare in the United States, other than being an important social indicator, has often been an issue of reckoning which has contributed in determining the fate of past few occupants of the White House. A recent report by Washington-based WalletHub revealed the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the United States. The personal finance outlet compared more than 180 of the largest US cities across 43 key metrics.

The metrics include cost of a medical visit in a particular city as well as consumption of healthy edibles such as fruits and vegetables.

"For those with specific medical conditions, it is important to consider whether you can easily access the medical care you need," said Amy L. McGuire, Director, Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy, Baylor College of Medicine.

Note: Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 indicating a

San Francisco (total score 67.07) in California state is the healthiest city in the United States, according to WalletHub, followed by Seattle (65.22), Honolulu (62.23), San Diego (61.94) and Salt Lake City (61.86).

Washington D.C. (59.78) is the seventh healthiest city in the United States, WalletHub data shows, with New York (56.33) featuring at sixteenth spot, Las Vegas (53.46) at thirtieth, Miami (52.55) at 34th and Houston (45.24) at 94th.

Brownsville (25.72) in Texas was deemed the unhealthiest US city by WalletHub, followed by Gulfport in Mississippi (28.19), Shreveport in Louisiana (28.31), Columbus in Ohio (29.05) and Augusta in Georgia (30.20).