Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivers speech partly written using ChatGPT

In a move to underline the revolutionary aspects and risks of artificial intelligence, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, on Wednesday, delivered a speech to parliament that was partly written by the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

"What I have just read here is not from me. Or any other human for that matter", Frederiksen suddenly said part-way into her speech to legislators, explaining it was written by ChatGPT.

"Even if it didn't always hit the nail on the head, both in terms of the details of the government's work programme and punctuation... it is both fascinating and terrifying what it is capable of", the leader added.

The part of Frederiksen's speech framed by ChatGPT contained sentences like: "It has been an honour and a challenge to lead a broad government in the last parliamentary year."

"We have worked hard to co-operate across parties and ensure a strong and sustainable future for Denmark," and "We have taken steps to combat climate change and ensure a fairer and more inclusive society where all citizens have equal opportunities," ChatGPT also wrote.

"Although we have faced challenges and resistance along the way, I am proud of what we have achieved together in the last parliamentary year." EU and US to release draft code of conduct on AI ‘within weeks’ European Union and the United States on Wednesday said they expect a draft code of conduct on Artificial Intelligence (AI) might be released “within weeks”, adding that they are hopeful fellow democracies and like-minded nations will subscribe to it.

The voluntary code “would be open to all like-minded countries,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after having discussions with EU officials in Sweden.

“There’s almost always a gap when new technologies emerge,” Blinken said, adding that there was time “for governments and institutions to figure out how to legislate or regulate.”

European Commission Vice President and tech chief Margrethe Vestager said the draft could be drawn up within weeks. She said, “We think it’s really important that citizens can see that democracies can deliver.” She voiced hope “to do that in the broadest possible circle, with our friends in Canada, in the UK, in Japan, in India, bringing as many onboard as possible.” ChatGPT-maker OpenAI cites ‘existential threat’ in call for AI regulation Asserting that an International Atomic Energy Agency equivalent would be required to safeguard humanity from the risks posed by fast-developing Artificial Intelligence, the makers of ChatGPT — OpenAI, have called for the regulation of 'superintelligent' AIs.

Co-founders Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever and the chief executive, Sam Altman, in a note published on the company's website, asked for an international regulator to begin working on ways to “inspect systems, require audits, test for compliance with safety standards, and place restrictions on degrees of deployment and levels of security” in order to reduce the “existential risk” such systems could pose.

“It’s conceivable that within the next 10 years, AI systems will exceed expert skill level in most domains, and carry out as much productive activity as one of today’s largest corporations,” the note read.

“In terms of both potential upsides and downsides, superintelligence will be more powerful than other technologies humanity has had to contend with in the past. We can have a dramatically more prosperous future, but we have to manage risk to get there. Given the possibility of existential risk, we can’t just be reactive.”



(With inputs from agencies)