/Dan Bongino to step down as FBI deputy director after 10 months. Here's why

Former conservative podcaster Dan Bongino will step down as deputy director of the FBI in January, ending a turbulent tenure of less than 10 months at the bureau’s second-highest post. Bongino, 51, announced his departure in a post on X on Wednesday (Dec 17), thanking President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel for what he called the opportunity "to serve with purpose." But, why did he resign? Here's what we know.

Why is Dan Bongino resigning as Deputy FBI director?

"I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose," Bongino wrote in a post on X. "Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you."

In his X post, Bongino did not give a specific reason for his resignation. However, President Trump later suggested Bongino’s exit was voluntary and tied to his media career. "Dan did a great job," Trump told reporters. "I think he wants to go back to his show."

Bongino's appointment in February was controversial from the outset. While he has a law enforcement background, having served as a New York police officer and a US Secret Service agent, the FBI deputy director role has traditionally been filled by a senior career official within the bureau. Bongino had no prior FBI experience before taking the job.

Bongino's 10-month stint filled with controversies

His time at the FBI was marked by internal friction and high-profile disputes. Alongside Director Patel, Bongino oversaw the dismissal of hundreds of career FBI employees as part of a sweeping reorganisation that drew sharp criticism from within the agency.

In public comments earlier this year, Bongino admitted the role took a personal toll. In a May interview, he said the transition had been "tough on the family" and acknowledged he did not enjoy the job. "I gave up everything for this," he said at the time.

Tensions escalated over the summer during a Justice Department and FBI review of the Jeffrey Epstein case. As a political commentator, Bongino had long suggested a government cover-up and demanded the release of additional evidence. However, the FBI review concluded Epstein had no "client list" and found no grounds for further prosecutions — a conclusion that angered some Trump allies.

Citing sources CBS News reports that Bongino clashed with senior officials, including Bondi, over the fallout from that review. By July, he was already considering resignation. Weeks later, Trump appointed Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as a co-deputy director, an unusual move that further underscored the instability surrounding the role.