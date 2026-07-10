/Damascus twin blasts: Syria says Islamic State-linked cell arrested after Macron visit

Syrian authorities on Thursday (July 9) said preliminary investigations had found that the cell behind the twin bomb blasts in Damascus during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit this week was affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group. Ahmad al-Dalati, head of internal security for the Damascus countryside, said investigators were able to identify the group after tracking one of its members.
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Speaking to Syria's state-run Ekhbariya TV, al-Dalati said the investigation found that the cell responsible for the July 7 bombings had links to IS. "We were able to track down one member of the cell responsible for the July 7 Damascus bombings, and by monitoring him, we identified the rest of the group's members," al-Dalati said.
Earlier, Syria's Interior Minister Anas Khattab said the entire cell had been taken into custody. In a post on X, Khattab said authorities would disclose the identities of the suspects, their roles and their affiliations once the investigation had been completed.
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The authorities have not yet released further details about the suspects or provided additional evidence regarding the alleged links between the detained cell and the Islamic State group.