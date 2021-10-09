Czech Republic polls: PM Andrej Babis projected to lose office

Partial results and projections of Czech Republic's parliamentary elections indicated that Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO party and allies were on the path to defeat. This gives massive boost to country's centre-right and liberal opposition.

Prime Minister Babis is seeking second term amid criticism that he mismanaged Covid pandemic stoked fast-rising debt with handouts and tended to his own business interests in office. Babis denies all accusations.

The two opposition groups were seen on track to win 104 seats in 200-member lower house, claiming a combined majority despite a narrow election lead held by ANO, Czech Television calculations based on 89% of voting districts showed on Saturday.

The two-day election had ended at midday.

The coalitions refuse to work with Babis over what they say are his unacceptable conflicts of interest related to the business empire he created before entering politics.

Babis, 67, has promised to continue raising public sector wages and pensions, hoping to shore up the basis of his popular support. He also stepped up his anti-migrant remarks and pledged to avoid ceding powers to the European Union.

ANO'S partners

President Milos Zeman has said he would give Babis the first try to form a government if ANO wins the most votes.

But if Together and Pirates/Mayors stick to their pledge not to work with ANO, he could have no mathematical chance to form a majority, based on the partial results.

Babis's big-spending policies, maintained despite a broad recovery from the pandemic, mark a break from traditional Czech fiscal prudence. Debt is set to be among the fastest growing in the EU, albeit from a low base.

