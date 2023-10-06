Cyprus court adjourns trial of five Israeli youths accused of raping British woman

A Cyprus court adjourned the trial of five Israeli tourists, on Thursday (Oct 5), who were accused of raping a young British woman over pending submission of material evidence by prosecutors.

The five men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested by the police after a British woman accused them of allegedly raping her after forcing her into a hotel room at the resort of Ayia Napa on Aug 3.

All five face six counts each of abduction, assault and rape.

The defence has "not received the DNA report, the fingerprint report, photographs of the scene", said attorney Maria Neophytou who represents three of the defendants.

"Before we have the whole picture of what my clients are facing they haven't answered, they haven't pleaded," said Neophytou.

She further said that they had also not been provided with the statement given by the witness who was arrested and subsequently released without charge.

As per the news agency AFP, Neophytou said that without them "there will be no fair trial", adding "I need the evidence" to prepare the defence.

The accused were permitted to meet the members of their family after the court was adjourned.

According to the reports, the alleged victim did not attend the court session and has gone back to the UK.

The trial is scheduled to resume on October 16, when the men are set to enter their pleas.

Elleni Evagorou, an activist with the Pancyprian Federation of Women's Organisations, attended the trial to show support for the alleged victim.

"It's not the first time that in Cyprus we're having this kind of trial," she said. "It is a common problem in Cyprus, the sexual harassment of women, so we are here to stand against it," she said.

Last year, Cyprus's Supreme Court exculpated a British woman who had been wrongfully sentenced by a lower court for lying about being gang raped by 12 Israeli men in July 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)





