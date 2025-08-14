/What is black rainstorm warning Hong Kong issued after Cyclone Podul rains

After Tropical Cyclone Podul led to intense rainfall in Hong Kong leaving several areas flooded and prompting authorities to cancel classes and some flights, the Hong Kong Observatory replaced the black signal with a red alert and lowered it to amber on Thursday (Aug 14). However, it has warned people living in Central and Western Districts of “exceptionally severe” rainfall exceeding 100 millimeters per hour, with landslide risks in the Southern District.

A No 1 typhoon warning that was in effect was also cancelled by HKO as Tropical Storm Podul was moving towards the central part of mainland China and losing steam.

“Heavy rain will bring flash floods, and flooding is occurring or is expected to occur in watercourses. People should stay away from watercourses," said the HKO in it's advisory.

What is black rainstorm alert

The black rainstorm alert is the city’s highest-level rainstorm warning – means that heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall citywide. The amount of rainfall exceeds a whopping 70 millimetres in an hour.

It was the fifth time the black rainstorm signal went up in a fortnight. It was downgraded to the red signal at 11.10am on Thursday (Aug 14).

While Amber warning signal means that heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall to the tune of 30mm or more in an hour.

Life limping back to normal

After the black rainstorm alert was lifted on Thursday, people returned to offices and public services gradually resumed. Hospital services, including specialist outpatient clinics, allied health and other day services resumed within two hours of the alert being downgraded.

The transport department also resumed services, while the Judiciary announced that all court and tribunal hearings would take place on Thursday.