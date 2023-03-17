Cyclone Freddy has affected more than 500,000 people in Malawi: UN

Cyclone Freddy has affected over 500,000 people in Malawi and has caused more than 400 deaths in southern Africa, said United Nations (UN) on Friday (March 17). Cyclone Freddy has dissipated after wreaking havoc.

"Over 500,000 people have been affected -- including 326 people killed and over 183,100 people displaced," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report.

It has warned that these figures are expected to rise in the coming

"The record-breaking weather system hit Malawi at the end of the rainy season when rivers and water bodies were already at high levels," OCHA said.

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) country director Paul Turnbull said Friday it was clear that the country "will need significant support".

Many areas were rendered inaccessible "restricting movement of assessment and humanitarian teams and life-saving supplies," he said.

"We are ramping up as quickly as we can under the circumstances" he added in a statement, vowing to assist around 130,000 people affected by the "tragic" situation.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.