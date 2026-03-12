/Customers of three UK banks see transactions of other users on app: More details inside

An investigation has been launched after some customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland were able to see the transactions of other users on their accounts when they logged into their app on Thursday. Several customers reported difficulties while logging into their bank accounts, and some were able to see the account details of others.



A woman confirmed that she encountered the accounts of six different users on the Bank of Scotland app, along with some national insurance numbers, for 20 minutes, BBC reported. She found benefits payments from the Department for Work and Pensions, which uses National Insurance numbers of recipients as payment references. She also noticed transactions linked to Waitrose, even though she does not live near one of the supermarket’s stores.

Lloyds Banking Group responds

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In response, a spokesperson for Lloyds Banking Group apologised and said the issue had been resolved quickly, but some customers continued to report problems logging into their bank accounts.



In a Facebook post, consumer advocate Martin Lewis said people had been contacting him about “being shown other people’s transactions”. The founder of MoneySavingExpert then received nearly 2,000 comments from concerned bank customers. Many said they could view other people’s names and transactions, while some feared their accounts had been hacked.



In another post, Shirley Finlayson said that when she logged into the Bank of Scotland app, she saw several transactions, including one dating back to 2024. She added that outgoing payments displayed the recipient’s full details, including their name, bank account and sort code.



Another user, identified as Jill Steel, confirmed that when she logged into her account in the Lloyds app, she was witnessing the financial details of 30 people. “Can see names plus corresponding account numbers and sort codes. NI numbers if they’re receiving any benefits.”



Responding to customers on social media, Halifax stated that it was aware some customers were “having issues with viewing transactions and balances right now”. “We’re sorry that some customers experienced an issue viewing transactions in the app for a short time this morning. The issue was quickly resolved, and we’re looking into what happened," a Lloyds spokesperson said.

Previous incident

This is not the first time apps run by Lloyds Banking Group have encountered problems. The apps for Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland were hit by technical issues during broader UK banking app outages on payday in January and February 2025.