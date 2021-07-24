Cuba: Russia sends help to Communist nation after protests

Russian defence ministry said on Saturday that it had dispatched nearly 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Cuba. This has come after unprecedented street protests over Cuba's worst economic crisis in decades. Russian defence ministry said that the aid was dispatched after Russian President Vladimir Putin's direct order.

Two An-124 cargo planes carrying more than 88 tonnes of humanitarian support took off from a military airport near Moscow, a statement said.

The cargo included "food, personal protective equipment and more than one million medical masks," it said.

The US this week imposed sanctions on Cuba's defence minister for quashing peaceful protests. Sanctions have also been slapped against a special forces unit.

President Joe Biden warned the measure was "just the beginning" of punitive measures against Havana.

On July 11 and 12, thousands of Cubans took to the streets in 40 cities shouting "Freedom," "Down with the dictatorship," and "We're hungry."

One person has died and more than 100 have been arrested since the protests broke out.

Russia earlier this month warned against any "outside interference" in Cuba, an important Cold War ally.

