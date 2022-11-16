Crypto crash forces El Salvador into China's economic circle of influence

Fourteen months after El Salvador became the first nation to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender, the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX pushed country's leaders to announce the signing of a free trade deal with China.

El Salvador Vice President Félix Ulloa said that China had offered to buy country's $21 billion in foreign debt as part of free trade deal.

As for conventional legal tender, the country had adopted US dollar as national currency in 2001. However, Salvadoran economists say that the debt financing from China would mean a definitive break from the US and move the country closer to China, Russia and Turkey.

China-El Salvador ties: On rise since 2018

In 2018, El Salvador ended its relationship with Taiwan. Following the strategically significant move in Beijing's favour, the Chinese have agreed to build a stadium and a library in the country of 6.5 million people. Beijing also plans to convert the port of La Union into a logistics hub.

China-El Salvador trade deal: A compulsion for President Bukele

El Salvador has to pay €667m ($688m) for a Eurobond amortisation by January next year. Amotisation refers to the process of paying off debt. President Nayib Bukele had announced in the beginning of 2022 that the country would issue bitcoin-denominated bonds to pay off national debt. The President had famously forecasted that the price of bitcoin would reach $100,000.

However, the recent crypto crash has thrown President's Bukele's hopes of crypto-based rescue of country's economy into disarray. The bitcoin price currently hovers around $16,000.

Experts also say that the debt-financing from China doesn't come cheap.

“China acts as a payday lender, they make good money off of these deals,” Evan Ellis, a senior associate at the Washington DC based Centre for Strategic & International Studies was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “But they often find a way to tie the loans to long-term commercial and strategic benefits opening the way for Chinese companies.”

