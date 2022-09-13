Crowds boo anti-monarchy protesters outside UK parliament

Crowds booed two anti-monarchy protesters opposite British parliament in central London on Monday (September 12). The anti-monarchy protesters protested outside the parliament when King Charles was addressing lawmakers inside. This was King Charles' first address to parliament after his accession to British throne.

The two protesters held signs saying "End feudalism", "Abolish the monarchy" and "Not my king".

One of the protesters, who did not give his name, called the principle of hereditary power "absolutely abhorrent" in the modern age.

"You can't have any philosophical or moral justification for one family having political power like that just by virtue of their birth," he told AFP.

"That's the fundamental issue."

The protesters also expressed their displeasure about amount of taxpayers' money the monarchy receives each year.

The annual allowance from the government -- the Sovereign Grant -- amounted to almost £86 million ($101 million) in the financial year 2020-21.

It is calculated at 15 percent of the profits of the Crown Estate, a huge portfolio of land, property and other assets that belongs to the ruling monarch but is independently managed.

The second protester also highlighted an ancient convention known as "king's consent" whereby the monarch is consulted whenever proposed legislation could affect the crown's interests.

She called it "his hidden power to change laws".

"He's a king without consent, and that's not right," she added.

The woman was later seen on video posted by London's Evening Standard newspaper being led away by police holding her signs nearer to parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)

