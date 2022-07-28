Crop yield in Europe set to decline due to heatwave and drought as Ukraine war continues

Reports claim drought and heatwave in Europe could reduce crop yield in Europe this year as the war in Ukraine continues to stress food supplies.

The JRC Mars bulletin which monitors crop production in Europe in its latest report said yield forecasts for grain maize, sunflowers and soybeans were "markedly reduced" due to extremely hot and dry conditions in several regions of Europe with summer crops being affected.

Last month the JRC Mars bulletin crop monitoring in Europe said yield of soft wheat, durum wheat and winter barley are currently below the five-year average with maize, rapeseed and sunflower also at a low but just above the five-year average.

The publication said the reduced yield was due to "drier-than-usual conditions in large parts of Europe" with the Baltic sea region affected by "persistently colder-than-usual weather". The report noted that the sowing of rice was accomplished without major constraints however it was in an area which was nearly seven per cent smaller than last year due to the unavailability of water.

The Mars bulletin said durum wheat has been revised sharply downwards with almost five per cent below EU levels and soft wheat revised downward in 13 of the 25 EU wheat-producing countries mostly in Hungary, Romania, Poland, and France.

The report comes as Ukraine recently concluded a deal with Russia on the export of wheat and another gain from the Black Sea ports. Ukraine said at least 25 million tonnes of grain worth $10 billion is locked up in Black Sea port ever since President Vladimir Putin announced the "special military operation" against Ukraine.

Ukraine said there was movement in grain transportation since the agreement was inked however a missile attack on the Black Sea port put the deal in doubt as the US criticised the attack.

(With inputs from Agencies)

