Croatia gears up to join eurozone, borderless Europe club

Croatia is all set to adopt euro and enter Europe's passport-free zone at midnight on Saturday (December 31). With this, the country with take two milestone steps since joining the European Union (EU) nearly 10 years ago.

At midnight (2300 GMT Saturday) the Balkan nation will bid farewell to its kuna currency and become the 20th member of the eurozone.

Croatia will also be the 27th nation in the passport-free Schengen Zone. It is the world's largest such zone which allows free movement of people across borders of its member countries.

Expert opinions suggest that Croatia's adoption of the euro will help to shield its economy at a time economies across the world are witnessing soaring inflation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, AFP reported that the feelings among Croatians are mixed. While they welcome the end of border controls, some worry about the euro switch, with right-wing opposition group saying it only benefits large countries such as Germany and France.

"We will cry for our kuna, prices will soar," said Drazen Golemac, a 63-year-old pensioner from Zagreb as quoted by AFP.

His wife, Sandra, disagreed, saying the "euro is more valuable".

"Nothing changes on January 1, all is calculated in euros for two decades anyway," said clerk Neven Banic.

Officials have defended the decisions to join the eurozone and Schengen, with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic saying Wednesday that they were "two strategic goals of a deeper EU integration".

Croatia is a former Yugoslav republic of 3.9 million people. The country fought a war of independence in the 90s. Croatia joined the European Union in 2013.