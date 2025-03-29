A former South Dakota TV news anchor has been charged with domestic abuse for assaulting his girlfriend and is scheduled to face a jury trial in June.

52-year-old Shad Olson has been accused of violently attacking his girlfriend at her Meade County home in February 2024.

However, Olson backed out of a plea agreement and his jury trial is scheduled for June 5, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 22, KOTA TV reported.

Olson reportedly shoved her to the ground after grabbing her by the throat, as per the case affidavit.

Olson allegedly “kept calling his girlfriend of eight years a crazy b***h” and had her leave her house barefoot while he “chased her,” The New York Post reported.

He chased her during the alleged attack, telling her not to "ruin his reputation" while he "continued to follow her".

Once the woman returned to her house, Olson "lifted her up by her throat” and “continued shaking her while her feet were off the ground.”

He "flipped her over and picked her up and threw [her] down on the floor” up to five times, according to the report.

However, the girlfriend freed herself from Olson's hold and ran barefoot to her neighbour's house and saw a sheriff's deputy.

Olson's girlfriend claimed that he had previously assaulted her too, adding that his drinking and response to political events were one of the reasons for his violence.

She said that he is "stressed over politics, and it makes him drink."

The affidavit stated that Mr Olson “doesn't work” and has “no source of income.”

The woman further said that Olson worries about the country” while she “pays for everything in the home,” adding that she thought “she was going to die.”

A former legislative candidate, Jodie Frye posted $5,000 bail after Mr Olson was detained and later released.

(With inputs from agencies)