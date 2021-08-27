Crane collapse in Nairobi claims nine lives

Nine people, including two Chinese giot killed and two others were injured on Thursday after a crane collapsed at construction site in Nairobi. Workers were trying to dismantle the crane when it came crashing down, ZJCC, the Chinese counstruction company behind the project said.

Those dead include seven Kenyans and two Chinese. Two others got injured.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

Eyewitnesses said they heard people screaming as the crane slammed into the ground.

"We were having lunch when we heard things falling and thought part of the building was coming down," 27-year-old construction worker Michael Odhiambo told AFP.

"When we got there, we found a crane had snapped and tumbled down," he said, adding that one of the workers managed to escape with his life thanks to a safety harness.

Josephine Matere, a food hawker, described seeing the green crane swing wildly as people desperately clung to it, their colleagues watching in horror.

"They were screaming and watching their colleagues fall," she said, showing a video of the incident.

