COVID-positive Bolsonaro heads out to feed birds, ride motorbike

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ventured out of his official residence on Friday to feed the birds and ride motorbike as he recovers from coronavirus.

Bolsonaro was seen stepping out onto the grounds of Alvorada Palace and threw feed to the Greater Rhea birds that wander around the property despite getting bitten by an emu-like bird a few days ago.

After sunset, Bolsonaro was captured riding on his motorbike on the Palace grounds.

Since the beginning of the crisis, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has dismissed the seriousness of the epidemic and criticised containment measures ordered by governors in Brazilian states.

The far-right leader has himself tested positive twice for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine.

Bolsonaro has said he was "doing very well" after contracting the coronavirus, and credited an unproven drug for his mild symptoms.

The new coronavirus outbreak in hard-hit Brazil has plateaued, the World Health Organization said Friday, urging the country to seize the opportunity to drive down transmission.

With more than 2 million confirmed cases, Brazil has the worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States. The virus has killed over 77,000 people in Latin America's largest country.

Bolsonaro is also under immense pressure to protect Amazon after Ireland and France threatened to scupper a trade deal between the European Union and Mercosur, of which Brazil is a member, unless Bolsonaro acted to protect what French President Emmanuel Macron described as a "common interest."