COVID-19 will go away because of 'herd mentality', says Donald Trump

US Presidents have been prone to embarrassing remarks in public in past. But current President Donald Trump is considered by many to be the one to have made more than many. Latest in the series is his assertion that coronavirus pandemic will go away due to 'herd mentality'

"...you'll develop, you'll develop herd like a herd mentality. It's going to be, it's going to be herd developed and that's going to happen. That will all happen," said Trump as he was being interviewed by George Stephanopolous.

Herd mentality refers to tendency of individuals to mindlessly follow a behaviour taken up by large number of people around them.

Does this sound like a strategy to effectively combat coronavirus pandemic? Certainly not.

The correct words Donald Trump appeared to not remember were Herd Immunity.

Herd Immunity refers to resistance to a contagious disease (like coronavirus) developed in population. If herd immunity against a particular disease is developed in a population, it is considered to be safe from the disease.

In his interview with George Stephanopoulos, Trump even said that the pandemic would "go away" without a vaccine.

He repeated his claim even as startled Stephanopolous asked,"It will go away without a vaccine?"

Trump then hastily added that coronavirus would go away "quickly" if a vaccine was made available.

Donald Trump has often given extremely conflicting statements about coronavirus pandemic.

President of the US, whose decisions have global ramifications, is expected to be well informed and measured before making public statements.

However, Trump's past statements on coronavirus pandemic in the US have been surprising

He statements include 'It's just a flu', 'It will go away on its own' and many more that were unscientific and even misleading. Trump has even laughed off wearing a mask.

The US has seen 195,000 deaths due to coronavirus so far.