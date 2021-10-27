COVID-19 vaccine for kids: FDA panel OKs Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

The Food and Drug Administration should provide an emergency use permission for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years old, according to a panel of independent advisors.

There were 17 yes votes and one no vote.

Pfizer's evidence suggesting that the vaccine is safe and 90.7 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in this age range was accepted by the FDA panel.

Though it isn't obligated to, the agency usually follows the advise of its expert panels.

Within the following several days, it will make a choice.



If the FDA approves the vaccine for these younger children, which appears likely, a panel of specialists advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make its own recommendations and issue guidance on its usage among this age range next week.

Despite the majority in favour, the experts looked to be struggling to decide if the advantages of vaccination for young children outweighed the hazards.

Children aged 5 to 11 receive a lower dosage of the vaccination than those aged 12 and up: 10 micrograms of mRNA vs 30 micrograms.

The whole vaccine series, much like in adults, comprises of two doses given three weeks apart.

The dosages for youngsters will be in vials with an orange lid and label.

Adult and teen dosages are packaged in vials with a purple lid and label.

(With inputs from agencies)