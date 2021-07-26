COVID-19: Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo contracts coronavirus

Coronavirus was found in a rare snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo that had not been vaccinated.

The zoo, on the other hand, is continuing to provide injections to protect other animals.

On Thursday, caretakers observed Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, with a cough and a runny nose.

Two different tests of his stool later confirmed the presence of the coronavirus, according to a statement released by the zoo on Friday.

The zoo stated that it has no idea how the snow leopard became afflicted.

The zoo said Ramil isn't showing any other symptoms, but because he shares an enclosure with a female snow leopard and two Amur leopards, the crew believes they've been exposed.

The animals were quarantined as a result, and their exhibit was shuttered.

The Snow Leopard Trust estimates that there are just 4,000 to 6,000 snow leopards left in the globe.

The zoo began vaccinating its animals with donated recombinant pure spike protein vaccines in January, which are not for human use.

After the zoo's gorillas tested positive for the virus, the zoo immunised numerous great apes.

The gorillas made a complete recovery.

