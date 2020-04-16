COVID-19: UK set to extend lockdown as death toll crosses 13,700; 861 deaths in 24 hours

Britain on Thursday reported 861 deaths in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus taking the total number of deaths in the UK to over 13,700.

As the death toll continued to rise, the country is set to extend the lockdown as England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty said the number of deaths was peaking but said the deaths would keep rising in the country.

The government confirmed that 27 members of the National Health Service(NHS) have died in the country while combating the virus.

According to the UK's health ministry, 12,868 people in hospitals in Britain have died. There are 99, 516 cases of coronavirus in the country which is among the highest in the world.

The government informed that it has the capacity to conduct 35,000 COVID-19 tests a day with the ain to reach 100,000 by Apri-end.

Amid news of widespread carnage, a World War II veteran captain Tom Moore, 99, completed hundred laps of his garden as he raised $15 million for the NHS. Moore is set to turn hundred by at the end of the month.

