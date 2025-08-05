Over 7,000 cases of the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus have been reported across the Guangdong province of China since July, resulting in Covid-style containment measures. Authorities of Foshan City, the worst-affected area, have directed hospitalisation for patients, where they will be protected with mosquito nets.

They will only be discharged from the hospital after they test negative or complete a seven-day stay. The chikungunya virus spreads after an infected mosquito bites an individual. It causes severe joint pain and fever, which can last for years as well, according to a report by the BBC.

This virus is rare in China but is common in South and Southeast Asia and parts of Africa. Along with Foshan, the outbreak of this virus has spread across multiple Chinese cities. According to the South China Morning Post, at least 12 other cities across Guangdong province were affected by chikungunya infections, with nearly 3,000 new cases recorded in the past week alone.

The first case was also confirmed on Monday in Hong Kong after a 12-year-old boy was detected with chikungunya symptoms while visiting Foshan in July. “This is scary. The prolonged consequences sound very painful,” a user posted on Weibo.

Meanwhile, health authorities confirmed all the reported cases are mild, and 95 per cent of patients are recovering within a week. Still, the US has advised all its people who are travelling to China to exercise “increased caution” in response to the outbreak.

What is the chikungunya virus?

This disease occurs after people are bitten by an infected mosquito. The symptoms of chikungunya occur within three to seven days, which include fever, joint pain, rash, headache, muscle pain, and swollen joints.