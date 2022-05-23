Covid-19: Saudi citizens banned from travelling to India, 15 other nations

Saudi Arabia has prohibited its people from visiting India and 15 other countries, citing a recent spike in Covid-19 cases there. Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela are among the countries where Saudi citizens are barred from travelling.

The Saudi government's Directorate General of Passports issued the travel ban on Saturday.

The ban currently applies to Saudi citizens who desire to travel to the nations listed above. There are no new rules stating whether or not Indian nationals will be denied entry to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 80 cases of monkeypox in 11 countries and is seeking to better understand the outbreak's scope and source.

The WHO stated in a statement on Friday that the virus is prevalent in some animal populations in a number of nations, causing outbreaks among locals and visitors on occasion.

