COVID-19: Macau to extend its partial lockdown for one week

Another working week of partial lockdown is about to start in Macau after the city decided to extend the shutdown of its casinos and other non-essential companies in an effort to contain its biggest outbreak yet. After reporting more than 1,500 cases in the previous three weeks despite numerous rounds of mandatory mass testing in the city’s population, authorities planned a week of “static control” at the beginning of June. The limitations were supposed to be lifted on Monday, but the number of cases has risen, the Macau govt said that there had been 1,733 cases reported since the outbreak began, AFP reported.

The Macau administration declared a ‘static management’ on Saturday (July 16) and will continue till Friday (July 22).

Also read | COVID-19: Macau announces shutdown of casinos and businesses for one week

All residents are required to remain at home, with the exception of going shopping for daily essentials and getting themselves tested for the virus. Violators might face up in prison for two years.

After city officials stated that employers are not required to pay employees during the Covid-related shutdown, this might create financial hardships for the residents.

Watch | China gaming shares plunge as Macau shuts all its Casinos to curb Covid spread

Greater than Las Vegas’ casino industry, Macau’s casino sector contributes to nearly one-fifth of the city’s employment and accounts for more than half of the GDP.

Despite the relatively low number of cases reported each day by international standards, authorities have responded fast to stop transmission in accordance with mainland China’s rigorous zero-Covid policy.

Also read | Macau uses two more casino hotels for COVID-19 medical facilities

Macau the city in China where gambling is legal has been some of the world’s strongest anti-measures such as strict border controls, lengthy quarantines, and targeted lockdowns.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.