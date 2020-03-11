COVID-19: Iran announces 63 new deaths as coronavirus toll jumps to 4,377 worldwide

Iran on Wednesday reported 63 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours even as the total death toll due to the deadly virus jumped to 4,377 around the world.

The total number of Coronavirus Cases across the world has reached 121,176 while 66,904 people have recovered from the deadly disease, according to worldometers.info.

The death toll number 63 is the highest single-day toll since it announced the first deaths from the outbreak.

"Based on new lab results, we have identified 958 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 9,000," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

Watch | UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries diagnosed with Coronavirus

"Unfortunately in the past 24 hours, we have had reports of 63 deaths and overall 354 have lost their lives" to the virus, he added.

The outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran is one of the deadliest outside China, where the disease originated.

The capital Tehran had the most new infections with 256 cases.

The central province of Isfahan followed with 170, and Semnan, to the east of Tehran, had 63.

Belgium has reported its first coronavirus-related death while the eighth Briton died of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the president of the European Central Bank has warned that the outbreak will spark an economic downturn in Europe similar to the 2008 financial crash unless EU governments provide financial support for their economies.

The US President Trump to announce 'major' steps to aid US economy amid coronavirus fear.