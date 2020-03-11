Indians stuck in Italy as government asks them to provide 'health certificate'

India was one of the first countries to evacuate its citizens from the virus epicentre in China.Yesterday, the Indian government also rescued its nationals from Iran.

But students and families stranded in Italy are crying for help. The people stuck in Italy are being asked to provide a health certificate — only upon which they will be allowed to enter India.

This health certificate is a test for the coronavirus. If a person can provide a certificate that clearly says that he or she has tested negative — only then the Italian airport authorities are letting them leave the country.

But the hospitals in Italy have reported an unprecedented surge in infected cases. The doctor is refusing to test asymptomatic people.

On the other hand — it is also not safe for healthy people to visit the hospitals as the virus is spreading like wild-fire. So — it seems like a no-win situation for the stranded Indians.

The southern state of Kerala has urged prime minister Modi to arrange the evacuation of the stranded Indian students in Italy.

In a letter to the pm, Kerala chief minister has said and I quote - while there is no difference of opinion that enough safeguards should be taken so that the disease does not spread, undue hardship to Indians abroad wanting to come back home in an hour of crisis is unwarranted.

