COVID-19 in US: New York orders new curbs; Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory

Amid rising cases of coronavirus cases, several cities including New York have announced new curbs to combat the virus.

Watch:

The United States reported 125,000 COVID-19 cases as New York announced ordered bars and restaurants to close by 10pm. Chicago announced stay-at-home advisory on Thursday as the US continues to grapple with the virus.

Illinois governor JB Pritzke had earlier warned that he may have to stay-at-home orders in Chicago including for the rest of the state due to a surge in virus cases.

I’ve pledged to be honest with you throughout this crisis and that will not change. We're running out of time, and we are running out of options. Our growth in new cases is now exponential. We're seeing current numbers and future projections worse than what we saw in the spring. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) November 13, 2020 ×

Also Read: WHO chief Tedros 'encouraged' by coronavirus clinical trials

As cases continue to rise, Newark mayor Ras Baraka imposed nighttime curfew as New Jersey reported 200 new coronavirus infections a day.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city had reported 916 cases with the infection rate average at 2.83 per cent.

"We need to fight back this weekend, NYC. We need to get this virus under control," the mayor urged New York residents. There were 121 patients admitted to the hospital, the mayor informed.

Today’s indicators are once again sobering:



• 121 patients admitted to the hospital

• 916 new cases

• The infection rate 7-day average is 2.83%



We NEED to fight back this weekend, NYC. We NEED to get this virus under control. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 13, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, New York governor Andrew Cuomo asked New Yorkers to markup as he announced that "strong action" was needed to respond to outbreaks and to stop the spread of the virus.

"COVID-19 fatigue is one thing. COVID-19 denial is another," Cuomo said, adding,"remember, you don’t just put yourself at risk when you host large indoor gatherings and flout the law."

"You put other people at risk, your family, your friends. Knock it off," Cuomo declared.

The United States has over 10.5 million coronavirus cases which is the highest in the world along with over 242,700 fatalities.