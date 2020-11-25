COVID-19 in Europe: Spain seeks to limit Christmas celebrations; Lithuania extends lockdown

As Europe battles the coronavirus second wave, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people in an attempt to combat the virus.

"This is not a number we have pulled out of nowhere," PM Sanchez said even as health officials asked ten people for holiday gatherings.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Spain rose to 537 to 43,668. Spain is one of the worst-hit country in Europe which was severely hit in the early months of the lockdown in March.

Meanwhile, another European country Lithuania extended its coronavirus lockdown until December 17. Gyms, restaurants and secondary schools have been ordered to remain shut during the lockdown period.

Amid a surge in virus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had warned against lifting restrictions too early. "We must learn from the summer and not repeat the same mistakes," the European Commission chief said, adding,"Relaxing too fast and too much is a risk for a third wave after Christmas."

Germany reported 410 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours as the country as Britain and France seek to ease coronavirus restrictions ahead of Christmas holidays with the virus cases subsiding.

Germany has registered 942,687 coronavirus cases with 14,361 fatalities as local governments seek to limit social contact during Christmas.

"We will be able to travel without authorisation, including between regions, and spend Christmas with our families," President Macron said. France has imposed a night curfew till December 15 with bars and restaurants ordered to remain shut till January.

Poland reported a new daily record of 674 COVID-19-related deaths as Europe continues to grapple with the virus.