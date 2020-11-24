Coronavirus vaccine: How price plays an extremely crucial role

The race for a coronavirus vaccine has stoked a debate on how much the jabs will cost and who will pay for them, as prices range from $10 to $40 per person.

An affordable price for the coronavirus vaccine can very well act as the deciding factor in the purchase and sale of a particular brand and its profit.

From Moderna, Pfizer to Oxford and Bharat Biotech coronavirus vaccine candidates, here's all you need to know about Covid-19 shots and what their cost may be.

Moderna coronavirus vaccine

Moderna is a private company, which has clearly stated its interest in making profits. In August, Moderna was pitching for $37 (£28) a dose. The UN Covax programme will subsidise rollouts of coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries, but at the price Moderna wants to charge, that may prove too costly.

How many shots will be required?

Moderna vaccine consists of two injections four weeks apart.

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that an analysis of their vaccine candidate showed it was over 95% effective in preventing coronavirus infections.

How much will Pfizer coronavirus vaccine cost?

Pfizer and BioNTech are reportedly charging $20 per dose for their vaccine, significantly lower than Moderna.

Oxford coronavirus vaccine

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is developing a Covid-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford. Data from late-stage trials will be available next month.

How much will Oxford coronavirus vaccine cost?

Oxford coronavirus vaccine has been priced at approximately $3 to $4. India’s Serum Institute has, meanwhile, said Oxford coronavirus vaccine will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two doses.

Russia coronavirus vaccine

Early results from trials of a Covid vaccine Sputnik V developed in Russia suggest it could be 92% effective.

How much will Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine cost?

According to Russia's TASS agency, the coronavirus vaccine will be available free of cost in the country. The state-run Gamaleya research centre and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said the vaccine will be available in the international markets for less than $10 per dose and it can be stored between two and eight degrees Celsius (between 35.6 and 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson expects to have all data needed to file for authorisation for its single-shot coronavirus vaccine candidate by February, according to a report.

How much will Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine cost?

J&J shots are likely to cost around $10 a dose. Johnson & Johnson had earlier stated it was committed to bringing an affordable vaccine to the public on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use.

India coronavirus vaccine

India is likely to be amongst the front-runners with the development of its indigenous Covid vaccine Covaxin in the near future.

What will be the cost of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine?

The cost of Covaxin will be less than that of a water, according to Bharat Biotech MD, Dr Krishna Ella

The remark implies that Covaxin will be supplied at a price well below Rs 100, which will be significant given that most of India's population falls in the low-to-middle income category.