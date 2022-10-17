COVID-19 in China: Almost one mlillion people in iPhone manufacturing hub ordered to stay in lockdown

When President Xi Jinping kicked off China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress on Sunday (October 17), he defended the zero-Covid approach adopted by the nation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Covid wreaked havoc globally after it was first reported by China in late 2019. As world economies are gradually reopening, the Covid situation in some parts of China is still alarming with the detection of cases every day.

In the latest, the iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou has locked down one of its most-populated districts amid a rise in Covid cases, Bloomberg reported.

In the Zhongyuan district, nearly one million people have been ordered to stay at home. The government notice, effective from Monday, stated that the residents will go out only for Covid testing. The non-essential businesses have been shut down. This came after the lockdown of some neighborhoods last week. Officials had ruled out a citywide lockdown.

The National Health Commission said on Monday that China recorded 921 new COVID-19 infections on October 16, of which 245 were symptomatic and 676 were asymptomatic.

China's economy

Meanwhile, China's economy showed a substantial resurgence in the third quarter and employment was generally stable despite the economy still facing obstacles, including Covid, a senior official said on Monday (October 17).

Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news conference during the once-in-every-five-years Communist Party Congress: "In the face of the shock and influence of unexpected factors, China's economy has achieved a steady recovery in a relatively short period of time."

