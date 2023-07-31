COVID-19 hospitalisations on rise in US, biggest spike since December 2022

Covid cases are on the rise once again in the United States. Over 7,100 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised in the week of July 15, up from 6,444, a week prior, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC warned that hospitalisations had witnessed a 10 per cent spike - the sharpest increase since December last year. Additionally, an average of 0.73 per cent of emergency room visits had COVID-19 as of July 21, up from 0.49 per cent through June 21.

"After roughly six, seven months of steady declines, things are starting to tick back up again," Dr. Brendan Jackson, the CDC's Covid incident manager in Atlanta was quoted as saying by NPR.

“We've seen the early indicators go up for the past several weeks. And just this week, for the first time in a long time, we've seen hospitalisations tick up as well,” he added.

While hospitalisation cases have risen, they are still below the levels recorded at the same time last year. In July 2022, as many as 44,000 weekly hospitalisations and five per cent of COVID-19-related emergency room visits were recorded.

No major variant this time

Reports state that unlike previous waves, the emergence of no single super transmissible variant could be the reason for the short spurt. CDC's current projections show that a mix of descendants from the XBB variant which first drove infections last winter are competing across the country

"At this time, CDC's genomic surveillance indicates that the increase in infections is caused by strains closely related to the Omicron strains that have been circulating since early 2022," said CDC spokesperson Kathleen Conley.

"The US has experienced increases in COVID-19 during the past three summers, so it's not surprising to see an uptick," added Conley.

The relative peak in cases comes a month after federal modellers said that the "main period of COVID19 activity is expected to occur in late fall and early winter over the next 2 years, with median peak incidence between November and mid January."

(With inputs from agencies)