COVID-19: Germany, France face new surge as Europe grapples with virus

Germany, France, Spain and Italy witnessed a new wave of coronavirus as Spanish capital Madrid asked residents to stay home as it recorded 8,000 cases in 24 hours.

France recorded 4,000 new cases for the second successive day even as Czech authorities said 506 new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday.

Germany had recorded 2,000 in 24 hours on Saturday with the country's disease control authority reporting 2,034 new cases and seven deaths, taking the total deaths to 9,267 and 232,082 infection cases.

The Czech Republic reported 21,551 coronavirus cases with 411 deaths. Nineteen people have died due to the virus in the past week in Czechia. The country has removed restrictions in May.

Switzerland recorded 306 new coronavirus cases on Friday which was highest since April as Health Minister Alain Berset said, "The situation is under control, but remains fragile." Switzerland has a total of 39,232 coronavirus cases with 1,505 new cases reported in the past one week. The country has recorded 1,719 deaths so far due to the virus.

As schools reopened in Switzerland authorities have increased testing to 10,000 a day with a million test conducted as reports say 5.1 per cent have tested positive.

As the pandemic continues to rage in the continent, Austria said it would curb ski partying in order to keep the virus in check after thousands of international holidaymakers had become infected with the virus in Ischgl in the western Tyrol in March.

Austria has recorded 24,600 coronavirus cases with 730 deaths but has seen a recent surge in cases with 347 new infections in recent times as the country lifted its lockdown which was imposed in April.