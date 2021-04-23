COVID-19: German parliament's upper house approves law to give government emergency powers

German parliament's upper house on Thursday approved the Infection Protection Act that has given rise to a controversy. The last hurdle before the passage of the law is the president's signature.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government had asked parliament for temporary powers to enforce a nationwide coronavirus lockdown after several regions failed to impose agreed curbs to bring a third wave of the pandemic under control.

As per the draft law presented to the cabinet, a compulsory national "emergency-brake" will be introduced if the number of new infections per 100,000 residents in a district or city exceeds 100 for three consecutive days within a week.

The measures include curfews between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., as well as limiting private gatherings to one household plus one other person.

No shops barring the essential ones will remain open. Opening of cultural and recreational facilities such as theatres, museums and zoos will be prohibited.

Schools will have to return to distance learning if the virus incidence rises above 165 per 100,000 for three consecutive days.

The change to the law will apply until June 30.

Police clashed with protesters in Berlin on Wednesday as they tried to disperse a rally against the coronavirus lockdown while parliament debated the law to give the national government more powers to fight a third wave of the pandemic.

Germany reported a rise of 24,884 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 3.19 million. Some 80,634 people have died and doctors have warned that unless action is taken, intensive-care units may struggle to cope.

(With inputs from agencies)