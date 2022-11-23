COVID-19 cases in China: Mass Covid testing for five straight days, event cancelled in Shanghai

Amid mass testing, fresh lockdowns, strict measures, and a sudden surge in cases, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to torment China.

In the latest, the Chinese city of Chengdu announced on Tuesday that it will conduct mass Covid testing for its residents from November 23 to November 27.

According to a government notice, Huang Hui, who is the deputy director of the Chengdu Municipal Health Commission, said that the health officials have taken the decision to stop the spread of cases quickly.

Huang said that "in order to detect infected people as soon as possible, cut off the transmission chain, and curb the rapid rise of the epidemic," health authorities have decided to implement mass testing across the city for five straight days.

Not just Chendu, state television CCTV reported on Wednesday that eight districts in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou will conduct mass Covid testing for five consecutive days starting from November 25.

WATCH | Chaos at Anthony Fauci's final address; White House Secy gets into heated debate

Covid cases are rising in China with outbreaks being reported in different parts of the country. As per the data provided by the nation's state media CCTV, the central city reported 996 positive coronavirus cases in the primary screening on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, China's top auto association said on Wednesday on its website that because of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, it would cancel the second day of the China Automotive Overseas Development Summit that was taking place in Shanghai. The summit, which started on Tuesday, was scheduled to end on Wednesday.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE