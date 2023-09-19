COVID-19 Booster in UK: Check who is eligible for vaccine and how to book it?

COVID-19 Vaccines in UK: The COVID-19 vaccine rules are changing in England. Those who are at the most risk will be offered another jab this autumn.

According to the NHS England website, residents of older adult care homes and people bound to stay indoors have already started receiving their Covid vaccinations from September 11.

Following advice from medical experts, adults aged 65 and above will be offered the vaccine automatically.

Furthermore, the NHS will contact those who are eligible.

This booster roll-out in the UK comes after the new Covid variant BA.2.86 was first detected on August 18. The same booster rollout has also been brought by Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Who is eligible for the autumn Covid booster?

Residents in care homes for older adults and people bound to stay home

All adults aged 65 years and over

People aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group

Frontline health and social care workers

Individuals aged 12 to 64 in contact with people with weakened immune systems

Those aged 16 to 64 who are carers and staff working in care homes for older adults

Pregnant women

Others can check their eligibility on the NHS website.

The government added that the annual COVID-19 flu vaccine will also be made available to these groups at the same time whenever possible.

How can I book my Covid booster?

People can now book their Covid jabs through the NHS website or app from Sept 18. They can also book their slots by calling 119.

The government hopes that many people will be vaccinated by October 31.

In the UK, approval has recently been granted for a new Pfizer jab that targets the Omicron subvariant XBB 1.5.

In total four different vaccines are in use across the country: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Sanofi/GSK and Novavax.

Till May 2023, almost 176 million Covid vaccines had been given across the country.

How long after having COVID-19 you can take the vaccine?

According to medical experts, one should wait at least a month after a positive test, even if you do not have any symptoms.

One should not take a vaccine if he/she has a severe illness like a high fever.

The vaccine does not infect people with Covid and will, not cause any positive test results.

(With inputs from agencies)

