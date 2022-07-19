COVID-19: Australia job vacancies doubled since global epidemic

Job openings in the Australian labour market have doubled since the Covid epidemic, not recovered. Currently, there are 480,100 open positions in the country as per the most recent Australia Bureaus of Statistics report, a growth of 111.1 per cent since February 2020. Australia approaches what is regarded as full of employment, or practically everyone who is willing and able to work for a job, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 per cent in June. However, healthcare and social assistance are the industries with the highest absolute number of job openings, The Guardian reported.

Arts and recreation are in the lead when it comes to the increase in vacancies since Covid, accounting for 250 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, followed by the lodging, food services and real estate.

Also read | Amazon aims to create 4000 new jobs in Britain this year

David Rumbens, a partner at Deloitte Access Economics, said that Finance, IT, insurance, Mining services, and public administration were amongst the most exposed industries exposed to a lack of skilled migrants. He further added that retail, hospitality, and lodging suffered due to a lack of foreign students and working vacationers.

Rumbens claimed that there was “always a degree of mismatch between the unemployed and job vacancies,” The Guardian reported. He further mentioned that IT is a field in which Australia’s workforce has historically lacked training, with migration action as a stopgap measure.

Also read | Twitter's massive layoff leaves 30% without a job!

As per data released recently from the National Skills Commission, there have been twice as many job openings in the last three years in Australia.

The Pacific Labour Scheme has been expanded by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to include elderly care employees, allowing people from Pacific Island countries to work to fill in the skills gaps in Australia, reported news.au.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.