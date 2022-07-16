Amazon aims to create 4000 new jobs in Britain this year

Amazon said on Friday (July 15) that it aims to create more than 4000 new jobs this year in Britain. The company said that under this plan the company would enter the list of nation's 10 biggest private sector employers. Amazon released a statement and said that this expansion will take its permanent workforce to 75,000.

The US e-commerce giant benefitted from booming online shopping during COVID lockdowns.

New jobs it plans to create will be spread across Britain. Two new fulfillment centres are set to open in Knowsley and Wakefield. Both of the cities are in northern England.

Among the new jobs, there will also be roles in corporate and technology functions in software development, product management and engineering

"We're continuing to invest in talent right across the UK, from apprentices in Swansea to data scientists in Edinburgh," said Amazon UK country manager John Boumphrey.

The announcement comes ahead of Amazon's second-quarter earnings, due later this month.

Meanwhile, Amazonm has offered a settlement against charges raised by the European Union that the online giant undermined sellers on its platform to boost its own retail business.

The offer by Amazon is a huge step by the US-based behemoth that has denied for years accusations by rivals and regulators that it unfairly uses the troves of data parked on its platform to benefit its own products and services.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE