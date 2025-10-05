/Cousin marriage row grips Britain: NHS deletes controversial guidance after backlash

A controversial guidance on the benefits of first-cousin marriages seems to have disappeared from Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) website. Recent days saw the NHS at the centre of a political and cultural row after a government-backed programme was published online on the benefits of first-cousin marriages, a practice prevalent in Muslim nations. Research has shown this leads to an increased risk of inherited genetic disorders and learning disabilities, among other issues.

First cousin marriage 'recommended' by the UK government?

Last week, on September 22, NHS England's Genomics Education Programme, in a blog post titled "Should the UK Government Ban First-Cousin Marriage?" stated that consanguineous unions, i.e., marriages between people who share a common ancestor, can be beneficial and can bring "stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages". However, it also acknowledged that such marriages carry an increased risk of certain genetic conditions, but said that the risk can be tackled through education and voluntary screening instead of a ban on the practice. It warned that stigmatising first-cousin marriages can potentially deter couples from seeking help.

According to Dawn, amid uproar, the guidance appeared to have been taken down by September 29.

'Shocking' advice

The guidance has triggered a storm in Britain. Calling the advice "shocking", UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting demanded an apology and said that first-cousin marriages were "high-risk and unsafe". Condemning the document, Tory MP Richard Holden, who has proposed legislation to ban cousin marriages, urged the NHS to "stop taking the knee to damaging and oppressive cultural practices". He said that the practice of cousin marriage had negative effects on women's rights, and called for it to "be ended for good".