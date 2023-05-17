Court orders Elizabeth Holmes to start serving prison sentence after rejecting her bail plea

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been ordered to begin serving her prison sentence while she appeals against her conviction on charges of defrauding investors. A court in San Francisco ruled that Holmes must jointly pay $452 million in restitution to the victims of her crimes. Holmes, who gained fame by claiming that Theranos' blood-testing machines could run a variety of diagnostic tests with just a few drops of blood, was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.

Holmes had requested the ninth US circuit court of appeals to pause her sentence, but her bail application was denied. The judge will set a new date for Holmes, 39, to report to prison. In a separate ruling, Judge Edward Davila held Holmes jointly liable for the restitution payments and ordered her to pay the $452 million along with her former partner and top Theranos executive, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani.