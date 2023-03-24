Countries high on happiness index also report increased drug use

The World Happiness report 2023 released by the United Nations has European countries dominating the top 10 spots. Finland has been marked the happiest country in the world six years in a row. New Zealand and Israel are the only non-European countries that finds places in top 10, otherwise, its Europe all the way.

Here are 10 happiest countries in world according to the report:

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Israel

5. Netherlands

6. Sweden

7. Norway

8. Switzerland

9. Luxembourg

10. New Zealand

Interestingly however, Europe has also reported a massive increase in the use of anti-depressant drugs. As per data released by Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, use of anti-depressant drugs in Europe has grown by more than two times between 2000 and 2020. In this respect, Iceland is at the top spot. It is third happiest country according to the Wold Happiness Report 2023.

Iceland is immediately followed by Sweden and Norway when it comes to increased use of anti-depressants. These two countries are at sixth and seventh spots in the happiness report. Finland and Denmark are at number eight and nine.

These are top two countries in the happiness report.

Increased use of anti-depressants cannot always be directly associated with drug abuse as it may also mean that more people are getting treatment for mental health issues.

