Countering Trump, Republican McConnell puts off Senate vote on increasing stimulus cheques to $2000

The leader of majority in US Senate - Mitch McConnell on Tuesday delayed the vote on increasing coronavirus relief cheques from $2000 to $600, challenging fellow Republican and incumbent President Donald Trump’s calls for increase the stimulus amount.

Earlier, US House of Representatives - with Democrat majority gave the green light to the jump, which was perhaps the first instance of Democrats supporting a move by Trump.

McConnell also urged senators to override Trump’s veto of a defence bill, which marks a rare challenge within the Republican Party.

On Tuesday, Trump attacked Republican leaders, asking them to increase the cheques, while urging them to support his veto of the defense bill, which he wants scrapped because of the legal protections it gives to social media companies.

Trump had tweeted that the Senate ought to approve higher stimulus amount as soon as possible, ‘’unless Republicans have a death wish’’.

Next week, the control of US Senate will be determined in the Georgia run offs.

Many Republican senators support raising the amount of stimulus cheques, including two who are running in the Georgia races - David Purdue, and Kelly Loeffler.

But many Republicans worry about its cost to taxpayers, and remain opposed to the move.

Democrats, who have lent support to the $2000 cheques believe that this will play into their favour in Georgia.

On Tuesday, McConnell introduced a bill which combined $2,000 cheques with a provision to scrap legal protections for social media companies, and another which refers to the study of election security.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that election fraud led to his loss, with no evidence.