Coronavirus: US reports over 55,000 new cases; death toll nears 147,000

The United States has recorded 55,187 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours on Sunday, as per Johns Hopkins University's real-time tally.

The US which is a worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus pandemic now has a total of 4,229,624 cases, the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday).

The country witnessed 518 deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 146,909.

Despite witnessing a decline in the rate of infections during the late springs, the US witnessed a surge in cases, particularly in southern and western states like California, Texas, Alabama and Florida.

The daily toll witnessed a decline in Sunday's figures. The United States was reporting over 60,000 cases for the past 12 days and daily death toll crossed 1,000.

Scientists agree that an increase in death rates follows the spike in infections by three to four weeks.