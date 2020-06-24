Coronavirus: US reports 792 new deaths due to virus; cases over 2.34 million

The United States has reported 792 deaths in 24 hours taking the death toll to 121,176, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed Tuesday. Top health experts in the country have warned of challenges ahead.

US continues to be the worst-hit in terms of coronavirus pandemic as the country has over 2.34 million cases, according to the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).

Despite a spike in deaths and cases, many states in the US have lifted the lockdown, including New York which is the virus epicentre of the country.

Around 20 states in the south and west have witnessed a rebound in cases.

Earlier Monday, US government health experts led by Anthony Fauci warned Congress that the country faces "historic" challenges with the virus and should prepare for a lengthy battle.

Fauci, who has become the trusted face of the country's pandemic response, added that the coming two weeks will be "critical to our ability to address... surgings" in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona.

(Inputs from AFP)