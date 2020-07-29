Coronavirus: US records over 1,200 deaths as death toll nears 150,000

The United States has recorded over 1,200 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The is the highest daily toll reported by the country since May, according to a Reuters tally.

The US also reported over 64,000 new cases in one day. With the surge in cases on Tuesday, the total cases in the country stand at 4.38 million.

Despite witnessing a decline in the rate of infections during the late springs, the US witnessed a surge in cases, particularly in southern and western states like California, Texas, Alabama and Florida.

California and Florida account for 362 of the 1,227 new deaths. Arkansas, Montana and Oregon also had one-day record increases in COVID-19 fatalities. The US remains the worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus pandemic and the country has witnessed almost 150,000 deaths due to the virus.

Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreak, the United States ranks sixth for deaths per capita, at 4.5 fatalities per 10,000 people. It is exceeded by the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile.

(Inputs from agencies)