Coronavirus survives three days on fabric, study finds

Viruses similar to the strain that causes Covid-19 can survive on commonly-worn fabrics for up to three days, a new research has found.

For the study, scientists at De Montfort University in Leicester looked at how coronavirus behaves on three fabrics commonly used in the healthcare industry.

Researchers said the materials, commonly used in healthcare uniforms, posed a transmission risk. The results showed polyester posed the highest transmission risk, with the virus still present after three days and with the ability to transfer to other surfaces.

On 100% cotton, the virus lasted for 24 hours, while on polycotton, the virus only survived for six hours.

The study saw droplets of a model coronavirus called HCoV-OC43, which has a very similar structure and survival pattern to that of SARS-CoV-2, added to polyester, polycotton and 100% cotton, BBC reported.

The scientists then monitored the stability of the virus on each material for 72 hours.

The study also looked at the most reliable wash method for removing the virus from 100% cotton fabric. Only when detergent was used and the temperature increased to above 67°C was the virus was completely eliminated.

The study also found there was no risk of cross-contamination when clean items were washed with those that had traces of the virus on.

(with inputs)