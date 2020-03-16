Coronavirus shuts down US, Europe

The United States administration has ordered shutdown of New York city and Los Angeles, after the death toll due to coronavirus outbreak in the country crossed 65. In New York City only, more than 350 people were confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

The city of New York is set to close all restaurants, cafes and bars from March 17 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The decision was announced by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city would be closing bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues and gyms until at least March 31. Restaurants will remain open only for takeout and delivery.

There were at least 3,244 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States as of Sunday.

There are more than 1,69,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 6,500 deaths across the world.

The deadly virus has travelled far and wide to Europe too. The region has witnessed heavy fatalities, with death toll in Italy crossing 1,000.

In Italy alone, 24,000 persons remain infected.

The death toll in Spain and France have crossed 300 and 120 respectively.

Germany has been the third-worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, after Italy and Spain.

Germany announced on Monday that all shopping malls, bars, and sport venues across the country would be closed.



