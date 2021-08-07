Coronavirus resurgence in Wuhan leads to testing of 11.23 million

Wuhan city in China, where the coronavirus first appeared in 2019 and is now witnessing a recurrence of illnesses, has tested 11.23 million of its over 12 million residents, according to local officials.

Six additional locally transmitted confirmed cases and 15 asymptomatic patients were reported in Wuhan.

According to data from Hubei province, Wuhan's capital, 47 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, including 31 locally transmitted.

Xinhua news agency reported there were 64 cases of asymptomatic people under medical supervision in Wuhan along with 11.23 million samples collected for nucleic acid tests.

On August 4, the city started a new, all-encompassing testing drive. The findings of 10.8 million samples have been made public.

Li Yang, the deputy head of the Hubei provincial centre for disease control and prevention, told the media on Saturday that health workers are still checking and confirming.

A Xinhua report said the city has placed 157 residential communities under closed-loop management. COVID-19 resurfaced in the city after the city dealt with its first surge of coronavirus cases in December.

On Saturday, China's National Health Commission announced that 139 new cases of COVID-19 had been recorded on Friday.

93,605 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed on the mainland as of Friday, the commission said.

Among these, 1,444 were still receiving treatment, 39 were in severe conditions, and 4,636 had died.

(With inputs from agencies)