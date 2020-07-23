Coronavirus politics should be quarantined, says WHO chief Tedros over Pompeo's remark

The World Health Organization(WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday rejected as false an allegation from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he owed his position to a deal with China.

"The comments are untrue and unacceptable and without any foundation," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference, warning against the "politicisation of the pandemic."

Tedros appealed to all countries to work together in the fight against the virus, which has claimed more than 627,000 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year.

"COVID-19 does not respect borders, ideologies or political parties," he said, warning that "politics and partisanship have made things worse. Coronavirus politics should be quarantined."

Pompeo told a private meeting of MPs on Tuesday that the WHO had become a "political" body, alleging that its decisions were influenced by a deal struck between Tedros and China that helped him become its head.He also said that WHO's actions during the coronavirus pandemic led to "dead Britons".

Pompeo was in Britain for meetings with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab focused on China, and met some Conservative party MPs during a private morning event.

The US announced earlier this month that it would be withdrawing from the WHO, accusing it of being controlled by China.

US President Donald Trump had warned Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis in the US is likely to "get worse before it gets better".

"Some areas of our country are doing very well," Trump said at his first formal White House virus briefing since the end of April.

Trump urged Americans to wear facemasks to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus which has left more than 141,000 people dead in the US.